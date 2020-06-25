GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley man could spend life in prison after sexually assaulting a woman he met on Facebook. Matthew Shepherd, 40, was convicted of sexual assault by force and unlawful sexual contact in the attack at his home in 2019.
Police say the woman had mutual friends with Shepherd and had met him in person once before.
The woman called 911 on Feb. 17, 2019 and police found she had a large bruise on her forehead and bruises on her forearms. She told police Shepherd became angry when she refused to have sex — and pinned the her down on his bed by placing his knees on both her forearms.
The woman said Shepherd forced himself on her and she fought back — biting him. She said that’s when he elbowed her in the forehead, causing the bruise.
The woman said she tried to escape — but he pushed her into his closet. She said he also ripped her smart watch off her wrist to prevent her from calling 911.
“…she was finally able to escape with only a few articles of her clothing,” police stated.