DENVER (CBS4)– Some people living in North Capitol Hill hosted a community cookout for Denver Police District 6. The group of neighbors made gift baskets for officers.
They also gave them a supply of goodie bags that officers can hand out while on patrol.
“If there is a child in need and adult in need, we can give them something tangible, something practical, something special, that can just let them know that we’re people and we care about you. We want to move forward we want to build those relationships and build that trust back,” said Teresa Gillian with the Denver Police Department.
The event was organized by Your Castle Real Estate group.