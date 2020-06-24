DENVER (CBS4)– Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday evening in the William DeBose case. McCann will explain why she is not charging the police officers involved in the deadly shooting of DeBose, 21, on May 1.
McCann’s office released the police body cam video of the shooting last week. The Denver District Attorney’s Office said the video shows DeBose turning and pointing a firearm at officers.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on a Microsoft Teams link.
DA McCann is making the body worn camera video and Air One videos available. If you would like to watch the full police videos released by the DA’s office Thursday, click here.