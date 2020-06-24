DENVER (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District will start collecting fares starting on July 1 after suspending the requirement to pay for months. The ride service will also allow passengers to board buses using the front doors starting in July.
RTD stopped taking fares and started requiring boarding through the backdoor in place back in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to provide safer conditions for riders and operators.
Riders boarding the RTD system on or after July 1st will be asked to pay with a ticket, pass, or cash. RTD is encouraging riders to use contactless payment options to decrease contact and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Starting in July, mobile tickets can be purchased on multiple apps: RTD’s Mobile Tickets, Uber, and Transit.
RTD is asking riders to wear face coverings and maintain a distance of six feet from others while riding or waiting to board vehicles.
The agency also requests that the public use their best judgment in deciding whether to board buses and trains, depending upon the number of passengers already on them.