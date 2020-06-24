Comments
(CBS4) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service for Colorado and Wyoming says a man and a woman from Colorado were arrested in Arkansas with a stolen postal key. They also allegedly had several bags of stolen mail.
Several personal checks, a tax refund check and a federal stimulus check were found in the mail, USPIS says.
David Gilmore, 31, and Kathleen Johnson, 40, appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday. They were stopped on June 17 by the Arkansas Highway Police.
That’s when police found the bags of mail – none of which, officials say, was addressed to the suspects.
They could face up to 15 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Both suspects pleaded not guilty.