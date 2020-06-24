DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters responded to 3312 Ivy Street after an apparent construction worker became trapped in a sewer. Firefighters say the ground collapsed beneath the person.
Crews spent more than two hours trying to remove the person.
Success! Two hours and 10 minutes total time required for #DenverFireDepartment crews to safely remove the construction worker trapped in collapsed soil close to 20 feet below the street. pic.twitter.com/aQoqvZRgAM
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 24, 2020
They say “crews are making progress in the removal of the construction worker trapped by a collapsed wall of dirt 15 feet below the street.”
Fortunately the person is alert.
A special operations team were also called to help rescue the person.