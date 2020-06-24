CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver Fire, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters responded to 3312 Ivy Street after an apparent construction worker became trapped in a sewer. Firefighters say the ground collapsed beneath the person.

(credit: Denver)

Crews spent more than two hours trying to remove the person.

(credit: Denver)

They say “crews are making progress in the removal of the construction worker trapped by a collapsed wall of dirt 15 feet below the street.”

Fortunately the person is alert.

(credit: CBS)

A special operations team were also called to help rescue the person.

Comments

Leave a Reply