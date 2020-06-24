DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock talked about how Denver is emerging in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday morning, covering a variety of topics like contact tracing, businesses reopening, testing, face coverings and compliance.

“Our ground game is working,” said Hancock.

He discussed that with summer and more people moving around, there is an increase in cases although not as bad as other states.

“We know how quickly this virus can reemerge and how reopening too much too quickly could put us right back to where we were. And all you have to do is look at states like Texas and Florida to get examples.”

Hancock also discussed how the face covering mandate, which were declared mandatory on May 6, will continue to remain in place, along with 6-foot social distancing guidelines and no large gatherings of people.

He talked about how Denver is meeting its goals of 150 tests per 100,000 people per day, but that “Our country isn’t doing enough and we need to do more.”

“We encourage people to get tested at the Pepsi Center, it’s free, it’s quick, we ask them to preregister at DenverGov.org to speed up the process,” said Hancock.

Hancock talked about Denver’s low, 3% positivity rate with coronavirus, but if that grows to more than 5% the rules surrounding reopening businesses may change.

If we start seeing our #'s go up again (greater than 5% positivity rate) we won’t hesitate to call a time out on further relaxing restrictions. We’re slowly & methodically opening back up & like our continued response to further mitigating this virus, it’s going to be a long haul — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) June 24, 2020

The mayor said as long as Denver residents stay smart, phased reopenings can continue.

“We want to continue to be successful. If we’re going to work to stay ahead of virus we’ve got to continue increasing testing and contact tracing keep our hospitalization rates down and positivity rates low, if, if we want to continue to align ourselves with the governor’s plans to open up the state.”

Hancock also addressed the issue of those experiencing homelessness and how to help that segment of the population.