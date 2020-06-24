CBSN DENVERGov. Polis will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 12:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
Filed Under:Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Air Force Academy has a new live mascot. Like the previous mascot, it’s a gyrfalcon — the largest falcon in the world.

The new mascot’s name will be voted on by the Cadet Wing later this year.

“We look forward to raising her and sharing her with all our USAFA fans,” officials wrote on Instagram.

In October 2019, the AFA’s longest-serving live mascot “Aurora” passed away. Aurora was 23 years old — roughly twice the age of falcons in the wild.

(credit: Air Force Academy)

“Aurora was quite rare. Only three percent of all falcons are Gyrfalcons, and only one percent of Gyrfalcons are white,” AFA officials stated.

A mascot Falcon of the Air Force Falcons sits on the trainers arm during the game against of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 11, 2006 at Falcon Stadium on the Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

 

