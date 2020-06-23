Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Lodging is down in Summit County after coronavirus impacted tourism and travel. Even though businesses are starting to reopen, the trend is slow in that part of Colorado’s mountain community.
According to the Summit Daily, occupancy rates in Breckenridge are down 77% for June. Lodging reopened June 1 after months of being closed due to COVID-19.
Conference traffic is also down because of limits on capacity for resorts. Shop owners hope things pick up as the summer continues.