CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – When Castle Rock native Case Williams was selected by the Rockies in the 4th round of the MLB Draft he admitted, he was a bit surprised to hear his name called. But after putting pen to paper last week and signing with the Colorado Rockies, Williams is now ready to get to work.

“It’s unreal, it didn’t feel normal to me,” Williams said of his visit to Coors Field last week. “Last time I was there it was just a little visit. This time it was for real.”

While there is pressure being the hometown kid, it’s a role that Williams is embracing. “I think it’s added pressure, but it’s also added support. It’s an immense amount of support. It’s all love, and it’s all appreciated,” he said of the reaction from family and friends.

While the baseball world had been in limbo prior to an agreement with the players union and major league owners on Tuesday night, Williams had been hard at work preparing for the start of his professional career.

“I think for me, it’s about slimming down a little and getting stronger and more flexible,” he said of his goals in the gym.

As for what Rockies fans might see on the mound in the future: “I just describe myself as competitive and drive on the mound. And I just want to get after it and get people out.”