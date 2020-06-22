Comments
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Sand Creek Fire burning in Southwest Colorado has grown to nearly 60 acres. It was sparked by lightning last week.
The Sand Creek Fire is burning about 20 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs. There is no word on containment.
