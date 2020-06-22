Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora were trying to capture a carjacking suspect with a weapon when officers fired, shooting the suspect. The shooting happened at the intersection of Sable Boulevard and East 35th Place, just south of Interstate 70.
Copter4 flew over the scene which showed a large police presence in the area.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt, but police did say officers were trying to capture an armed suspect. The suspect has not been identified.
Police from Denver and Aurora were at the scene but it’s not clear if officers from both departments were involved in the shooting.