Reopening Colorado: Bars Resume Business, Anxious For FutureIt will still take longer until hanging out at the bar gets back to normal, but for now, bars in Colorado can open at 25% capacity or up to 50 people indoors.

Colorado Has Plenty Of Places To See FireworksThey may not be your typical stretch-out-on-a-blanket with crowds of hundreds or even thousands experience, but a number of Colorado communities are planning fireworks displays.

Vail Resorts Announces Summer Reopening Plan For Colorado ResortsVail Resorts announced on Thursday its plan for reopening five Colorado resorts with safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairly Limited: Counties Shave Concerts, Rodeos From 2020 Fair SchedulesSimilar to professional sports, festivals and large concerts, that annual late-summer tradition, the county fair, is eliminating mass gatherings in consideration of health experts' warnings.

Reopening Colorado: Casinos Welcome Eager Crowds With Precautions In PlaceCasinos are welcoming those who have some money burning a hole in their pockets.

Concert Venues Consider What Live Music Will Look Like Under 'Protect Our Neighbors' GuidelinesColorado’s latest phase of reopening looks promising for music lovers; the state has drafted guidance for outdoor space and the next phase of the public health order in general and outdoor concerts are part of that.