DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed new legislation into law for resources and funding to help Coloradans deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The law dictates where the funding will be allocated.
The money will be used for housing assistance, behavioral health, utility payment assistance, food pantries and a statewide human services referral system.
Polis said all the money will go toward helping Coloradans out of work during the pandemic.
“It means things like, help paying your rent, it means help paying your utility bills, it means making sure there are resources for behavioral health, all the difficulties that people face for not being able to see their loved ones as much, and in many cases, losing their jobs, support for food pantry assistance, support for small businesses, support for so many other great programs,” said Polis.
Polis said the legislation is also a comprehensive approach to helping Colorado’s small businesses survive the pandemic.
The Governor also signed the Colorado budget into law on Monday.