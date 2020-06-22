CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) — We’re still two weeks away from Independence Day and illegal fireworks displays are already a regular occurrence in Denver. Several people shared videos on social media of fireworks going off over Denver — and some expressed concern for veterans struggling with PTSD and dogs that are frightened by the loud, startling noises.

“Yo Denver Metro… The 8 p.m. fireworks every single night?” Twitter user T.J. Hafer wrote. “Please stop. You’re freaking out people’s animals. I have to calm my 13-year old dog down. You’re freaking out veterans with PTSD from being in a war zone.”

“If it’s once or twice a year, New Year’s and the 4th, I’ll give you that. That’s something we can plan around and deal with. But this has been going on every night for weeks and weeks,” Hafer added.

One Twitter user said the fireworks went on for 15 minutes on Sunday night.

Another Twitter user said people have been setting off fireworks in southwest Denver “every single night for weeks.”

Anything that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal throughout Colorado — and all fireworks are illegal in the City of Denver.

To report fireworks, please call Denver police at 720-913-2000.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply