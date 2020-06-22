DENVER (CBS4) — We’re still two weeks away from Independence Day and illegal fireworks displays are already a regular occurrence in Denver. Several people shared videos on social media of fireworks going off over Denver — and some expressed concern for veterans struggling with PTSD and dogs that are frightened by the loud, startling noises.

Anyone in Denver have any idea why there is a random professional-grade fireworks show happening now? It’s coming from the vicinity of Coors Field. pic.twitter.com/J5KYU1atq0 — Chop (@chopaganda) June 22, 2020

“Yo Denver Metro… The 8 p.m. fireworks every single night?” Twitter user T.J. Hafer wrote. “Please stop. You’re freaking out people’s animals. I have to calm my 13-year old dog down. You’re freaking out veterans with PTSD from being in a war zone.”

“If it’s once or twice a year, New Year’s and the 4th, I’ll give you that. That’s something we can plan around and deal with. But this has been going on every night for weeks and weeks,” Hafer added.

Just laying on the couch with the balcony door open when… BOOM! 🎆 Sounded like they were right over the roof. #denver #fireworks #coorsfield pic.twitter.com/nILokyXemd — Stephen Munson (@scmunson) June 22, 2020

One Twitter user said the fireworks went on for 15 minutes on Sunday night.

Denver just had 15 minutes of professional fireworks! If I had known, I’d have gone to the roof… pic.twitter.com/hPr1NeUnfR — Poppy (@mspoppys) June 22, 2020

Another Twitter user said people have been setting off fireworks in southwest Denver “every single night for weeks.”

This is what the firework situation has been in Southwest Denver every single night for weeks. And mind you these aren’t even some of the bigger ones. If I get more videos I’ll post in the comments, feel free to share yours as well. This is getting so old so quick. pic.twitter.com/D4GTIQhK97 — JaQob Mandell (@JaQob_) June 22, 2020

Anything that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal throughout Colorado — and all fireworks are illegal in the City of Denver.

To report fireworks, please call Denver police at 720-913-2000.