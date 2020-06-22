Comments
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews have the East Canyon Fire burning about two miles southeast of the town of Mancos about 79% contained. The fire has burned nearly 3,000 acres.
Firefighters hope to have it fully contained by the end of the week. The fire was sparked by lightning. More than 400 firefighters are on the fire line.
