Reopening Colorado: Bars Resume Business, Anxious For FutureIt will still take longer until hanging out at the bar gets back to normal, but for now, bars in Colorado can open at 25% capacity or up to 50 people indoors.

Colorado Has Plenty Of Places To See FireworksThey may not be your typical stretch-out-on-a-blanket with crowds of hundreds or even thousands experience but a number of Colorado communities are planning fireworks display. The coronavirus pandemic means changes to how and where you can watch.

Vail Resorts Announces Summer Reopening Plan For Colorado ResortsVail Resorts announced on Thursday its plan for reopening five Colorado resorts with safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairly Limited: Counties Shave Concerts, Rodeos From 2020 Fair SchedulesSimilar to professional sports, festivals and large concerts, that annual late-summer tradition, the county fair, is eliminating mass gatherings in consideration of health experts' warnings.

Restaurants Work With Denver To Expand Patios Into Sidewalks, Parking LotsThe City of Denver is looking into proposals to close down select commercial corridors to traffic, to help provide more space for restaurants and shops.

Cherry Creek Mall Reopens With Reduced Hours, Increased Cleaning MeasuresThe Cherry Creek Mall will reopen on Wednesday morning under reduced operating hours and an increased focus on public safety.