(CBS4) – Colorado’s rafting industry was struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, AVA Rafting is offering free half day trips in hopes of getting people back on the water.
The company plans to get more then 300 people on Clear Creek between Monday and Tuesday. Operators say business is trickling in, even doubling this past weekend over the weekend prior.
“We’re giving our guides a little extra work, trying to spread the love. Everyone’s had kind of a rough springs, so we’re just trying to lighten the mood and show people we’re out here having fun,” said Shaun Lammert.
There are state restrictions for customers, but some tell CBS4 the extra precautions were worth getting back into the water.