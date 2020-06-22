Comments
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Granby man has been arrested in connection with a body found in Jackson County last month. Christopher Thomas Corcorran was arrested for first-degree murder on June 18.
Corcorran, 33, is accused of killing Dustin Bryant of Wheat Ridge. The body of Bryant, 42, was discovered in Jackson County near CO Highway 125 at the Trail 1226 trailhead. A passerby spotting Bryant’s body near the road and called authorities.
Authorities say that Bryant was killed in Grand County and then his body moved to Jackson County.
Investigators say Corcorran and Bryant knew each other.