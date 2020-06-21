Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The REI Co-op in Westminster announced to its customers on Saturday it will be closing its store in the Orchard Town Center, near 148th Avenue and Interstate 25.
Store officials say they were unable to reach an agreement in negotiations with the building’s landlord.
“If you have a recent order or equipment in our shop awaiting pick up, the Westminster location will be open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. through Monday, June 22 for you to pick up your order or bike via Curbside Pickup,” the announcement read.
Taylor Alvey, Vice President of Leaseing at Vestar Leasing told CBS4 the company is disappointed that REI is leaving, but doesn’t expect it to negatively affect business.
REI’s downtown Denver location remains open.