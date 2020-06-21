DENVER (CBS4) – Neighbors near the Morey Middle School are growing concerned about a homeless camp nearby. They tell CBS4 the camp was told to leave a church property, pushing them down Clarkson Street between 13th and 14th Avenues.
On Monday, the Board President for the Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods Association, Travis Leiker, spoke with CBS4. The city had just extended its agreement for homeless auxiliary shelters at the National Western Complex.
He believes the auxiliary shelters are a good step, but haven’t done much for the growing camps around side streets and larger streets like 13th and 14th Avenues.
“My sense is that those who are experiencing homelessness might be afraid to seek shelter because of the global health pandemic.”
Cathy Alderman, Vice President of Communication and Public Policy for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, told CBS4 the National Western Complex demonstrated there is a need greater than what they are treating.
“We cannot wind that facility down without other options in place, or we’re going to see much more camping than we’re currently seeing,” said Alderman.
The city says it also plans to extend services at its auxiliary shelter for women at the Denver Coliseum.