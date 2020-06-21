Comments
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man a juvenile male both drowned in the Arkansas River on Sunday, police say. They were both wearing personal flotation devices.
Police say they and firefighters responded to the area near 4 Reservoir Road and the river at around 1:24 p.m.
They say two males were thrown from a raft and were trapped in a current from a river hydraulic. Several minutes later, the raft emerged and the victims were entangled in the raft’s rope.
Firefighters then pulled them out of the water less than a mile from the hydraulic. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details were not released.