CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Arkansas River, Pueblo News, Pueblo Police, Rafting

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man a juvenile male both drowned in the Arkansas River on Sunday, police say. They were both wearing personal flotation devices.

Police say they and firefighters responded to the area near 4 Reservoir Road and the river at around 1:24 p.m.

Arkansas River (credit: Facebook/Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce)

They say two males were thrown from a raft and were trapped in a current from a river hydraulic. Several minutes later, the raft emerged and the victims were entangled in the raft’s rope.

Firefighters then pulled them out of the water less than a mile from the hydraulic. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not released.

Comments

Leave a Reply