EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle Lake Camp in El Paso County reported a coronavirus outbreak among staff members on Thursday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating.
The first positive cases were known on June 18. The residential camp was not open to campers, however 150 staff members were being trained to get ready to open.
CDPHE says 51 people were impacted by the outbreak; four confirmed cases, seven probably cases, and 40 people who were exposed.
“This is an unfortunate reminder that this pandemic is far from over. This virus spreads rapidly among groups of people, and that is why it’s so critical for everyone to remain vigilant and to follow safety precautions to minimize transmission,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy in a news release on Friday. “Our current guidelines under ‘Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors’ limit group sizes and interaction in order to reduce the likelihood of large outbreaks that could reverse our progress and overwhelm local health care system capacity.”
Staff who were affected will be quarantined or isolated. The camp will not open, officials say.