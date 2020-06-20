DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a new executive order which extends the state of disaster emergency. By doing so, the Colorado National Guard can still be deployed to help and provide planning resources around the state.

Under the order, $12.6 million will also be made available to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The state’s Department of Public Safety will receive an additional $6.7 for COVID-19 purposes.

The new order will be in place for 30 days unless otherwise rescinded or extended.

Another order now in effect calls for the CDPHE to issue a public health order which requires employees, contractors and other who work in mass transportation or a critical business to wear medical or non-medical face coverings and gloves when in physical contact with customers.

Exceptions can be made if a mask inhibits an employee’s health.

“Employers and operators of Places of Public Accommodation, Mass Transportation Operations, and Critical Businesses, and those authorized on their behalf, shall have discretion to deny admittance or service and require the removal of any individual who fails to wear a medical or non-medical face covering,” the order reads.

“While we are doing our best to help people access public services virtually from the safety of your home, customers needing in-person services at our state and county government facilities will now also be safer by ensuring that those around them wear facial masks and I continue to encourage other businesses to make the right decision to protect their employees and customers by putting in place and enforcing mask requirements,” Polis stated.

An additional executive order was extended to help increase the Medicaid home health workforce and temporarily suspend statutory requirements for cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and treament.

The governor also extended an order giving the Department of Corrections ability to manage inmate intake in an effort to keep symptomatic and asymptomatic prisoners from infecting others.