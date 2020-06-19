CBSN DenverWatch Now
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — The West Metro Fire Department is investigating a pattern of suspicious fires. The department recently responded to a brush fire near an apartment building along Bear Creek Trail, in the 2600 block of South Moore Street. West Metro says the small fire could have been very dangerous, but crews were able to put it out before it spread.

The fire appears to be human-caused and is similar to other fires investigators have seen in the area.

