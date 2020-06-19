LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — The West Metro Fire Department is investigating a pattern of suspicious fires. The department recently responded to a brush fire near an apartment building along Bear Creek Trail, in the 2600 block of South Moore Street. West Metro says the small fire could have been very dangerous, but crews were able to put it out before it spread.
Just before the rain moved in, our crews on a small, but potentially dangerous brush fire near an apartment building along Bear Creek Trail in the 2600 blk. of So. Moore Drive. Fire is suspicious & appears to be human-caused, following a pattern of other like fires in the area. pic.twitter.com/pFbLSIhpb3
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 19, 2020
The fire appears to be human-caused and is similar to other fires investigators have seen in the area.