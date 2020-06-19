DENVER(CBS)- Our heatwave busting weather pattern is locking most of the state in a cloudy and soggy end to the week. 24 hour rainfall totals as of Friday morning had measurable rain anywhere from a trace to over an inch of rainfall!

A few CBS4 Weather Watchers got soaked in the last 24 hours!

Along with the rainfall, cooler temperatures again will be the rule over most of the state with 70s across the eastern plains, 70s, 60s and 50s in the mountains with 80s on the western slope.

More showers and thunderstorms will get going for the afternoon on Friday. With precipitation beginning early in the the afternoon. There is a chance for severe storms from southeast Denver suburbs east and southeast into the southeast corner of the state. With damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain all being a threat thru the evening.

While northern, central and eastern Colorado have all picked up measurable moisture and cooler temperatures the southwest corner of the state still has a huge problem with the dry and hot weather pattern they have been stuck in for the last few months. There is a Red Flag Warning again for areas around the Four Corners.