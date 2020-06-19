Comments
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– After five years, the Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District is moving into their new headquarters. The old fire station has served the community for more than 30 years.
But with recent growth of the fire district and projections for the future, the old station was not able to support the community’s needs.
Now, all firefighter apparatus will respond from the new headquarters located at 202 Main Street in Platteville.
A formal open house ceremony and event will be scheduled at a later date.