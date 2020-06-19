REOPENING COLORADOBars allowed to open under amended public health order; other restrictions relaxed
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– After five years, the Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District is moving into their new headquarters. The old fire station has served the community for more than 30 years.

(credit: Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District)

But with recent growth of the fire district and projections for the future, the old station was not able to support the community’s needs.

(credit: Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District)

Now, all firefighter apparatus will respond from the new headquarters located at 202 Main Street in Platteville.

A formal open house ceremony and event will be scheduled at a later date.

