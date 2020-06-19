WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Westminster police shot and killed a burglary and assault suspect while serving an arrest warrant for Lakewood police. The officers say the suspect was armed with a handgun and ignored their commands. They say he moved the gun in their direction and that’s when they shot him.
It happened just before 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 6900 block of Stuart St.
The 38-year-old man wanted for second degree assault, first degree burglary, felony menacing, violation of bail bond conditions and additional warrants. The identity of the suspect will be provided by the Adams County Coroner’s Office after the necessary notifications have been made.
The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured. One Sergeant has over 30 years of service in law enforcement and has been on the S.W.A.T. team for 19 years. The second sergeant has over 15 years of service in law enforcement and has been a member of the S.W.A.T. team for over 6 years. This is the first officer involved shooting for both sergeants.
The Westminster Police Department does not currently have body worn cameras but is moving forward with the implementation of cameras.
This incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team.