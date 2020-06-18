(CBS4) — On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful. With its 5-4 ruling, the high court ended a yearslong legal battle over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — handing a dramatic victory to immigration advocates. The program has permitted around 700,000 “DREAMers” to stay and work in the U.S. legally.

After the decision was announced, several elected leaders in Colorado issued statements about the ruling.

Gov. Jared Polis

“Here in Colorado, we know our immigrants make our state, and our country, a stronger and a better place to live. Immigrants enrich our communities. I am thrilled that the thousands of DREAMers in Colorado will no longer be forced to live in fear and am glad the court made the right decision, although we still need Congress to act and create a pathway to citizenship. This is a historic moment for our country. Now is the time for the federal government to work together on bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform.”

Congressman Joe Neguse

“The Supreme Court’s decision today reaffirms that the American dream is alive and well, and that home is and will remain here for hundreds of thousands of young students and workers who are contributing to our economy and our nation every day, many serving in essential roles in health care, child care and elsewhere to serve our society in the midst of a global health emergency.” “Today we reaffirm as a nation, that we will not stand for President Trump’s cruel and unjustified efforts to deport countless young people. The opportunity that my parents were able to receive in America when they immigrated from Eritrea, and that my sister and myself were able to receive as a result, is incalculable. We must continue to fight to ensure that immigrants who come to our shores and our borders can seek these same opportunities.” “We must continue to fight to ensure permanent protections for Dreamers, to uphold our American values as a nation of refuge and opportunity, and to reject the dangerous immigration policies this President continues to push.”

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

“While today’s decision provides some clarity for the thousands of DACA recipients who call Colorado home, Congress still needs to reach a long-term solution for Dreamers in the United States—including a pathway to citizenship,” said Senator Gardner. “That’s why I support immediate passage of the Dream Act and would also support the House-passed Dream and Promise Act. The Senate should act quickly to provide permanent relief for Dreamers. I will continue to work across the aisle with my colleagues in Congress to deliver certainty for Dreamers in a way the Court cannot.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

“The Supreme Court has spoken and has stopped the President from ending the DACA program and deporting thousands of young people who have known no other country but the United States of America. Our Dreamers are some of the most determined and courageous people in the country. They are an integral part of our workforce, they are teachers, students and members of our military. And even now they remain determined and continue to make contributions to our communities through their courage, their belief and their hope – even as they live in uncertainty. This ruling is a victory for decency and the American Dream over fear and hate. We will continue to stand by the 9000+ Dreamers who call Denver home, and we urge DACA recipients to continue to renew their status and Congress to enact permanent protections for Dreamers and their families.”

Officials say the City and County of Denver was an early challenger of the administration’s decision to end the DACA program, submitting declarations of support and an amicus brief in the lawsuit.

“The Denver Immigrant Legal Services Fund will continue to provide fiscal support to local nonprofit organizations to expand access to critical legal services for Denver residents threatened with removal proceedings,” officials stated.

People who would like to make a tax-deductible donation to the fund should visit www.denverfoundation.org and search “’legal fund.”