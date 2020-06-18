(CBS4) — They may not be your typical stretch-out-on-a-blanket with crowds of hundreds or even thousands experience but a number of Colorado communities are planning fireworks display. The coronavirus pandemic means changes to how and where you can watch.

(Also note, we know too well how fire danger can spike around the 4th of July and that could mean other changes or cancellations to shows. We’ll do our best to keep this page updated but we’ve also included links you can check out yourself.)

If we missed something let us know here.

Beaver Creek – As long health orders allow, Beaver Creek is planning a 4th of July celebration including Stars, Stripes And Slides at the base of Chair 6, a Kids’ Zone at Village Plaza and concerts at Centennial Park.

The plan is to shoot off fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Berthoud – Berthoud says it will launch its fireworks higher into the sky to make them visible from greater distances. This show happens on the 3rd of July. The fireworks will be launched from Waggener Farm at approximately 9:15 p.m. No groups will be allowed on or near that property.

Brighton – The city is set to host to 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks: Home Edition. That means no concert or community gathering at Carmichael Park. The idea is to watch fireworks from your own home looking towards East Brighton rather than Carmichael Park. The show is set to start at dusk and the city will also broadcast it on the city’s KBRI-8 channel (Comcast 8 and 881). The city will also stream it on its website and Facebook page.

Castle Rock – Castle Rock still plans to set off fireworks on the 4th of July although the town is recommending people from watch from their homes or neighborhoods if possible. The fireworks will launch from Santa Fe Quarry Mesa which means they are visible for most of the town. The show should start about 9:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs – Colorado Springs wants you to celebrate Independence Day with a Symphony On Your Porch. Tune to a number of radio stations to hear the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and then you’ll be able to look in a number directions to see the fireworks including over the Broadmoor, Fort Carson and Garden of the Gods. (CBS affiliate KKTV will also broadcast them.) The broadcasts start at 9 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for about 9:20 p.m.

Durango – Durango is going all out for its fireworks display this year, hiring Zambelli Fireworks, a company known as the First Family of Fireworks. The city has canceled all its festivities because of COVID-19 but the show must go on. The fireworks will launch from Greenmount Cemetery start at 9:15 p.m. Social distancing is encouraged.

Greeley – The 99th Greeley Stampede may be postponed but the 4th of July fireworks are not. The stampede is working with local businesses to make sure the community has one of Northern Colorado’s largest displays. The fireworks should start about 9:30 p.m.

Firestone – Firestone is still planning its 4th of July party in Miners Park. That includes food trucks and fireworks. The fireworks will be shot off from the Saddleback Golf Course and there should be an excellent from the property that surrounds Town Hall.

Grand Lake – The mountain town is still planning fireworks but warns that could change based on fire danger as well as health restrictions. Those fireworks will light up Grand Lake after dark.

Loveland – Loveland is moving its fireworks display from North Lake Park to the Ranch Events Complex. The show is partnership between Loveland, Fort Collins, Larimer County, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Larimer County Ranch Events Complex. That move allows much space to spread out and will allow organizers to limit the crowd because of gates. Only 1,000 vehicles will be allowed in for or what’s being called “drive-in” fireworks. The city is working with nearby property owners for more parking. The show will start at 9:15 p.m. on the 4th.

Vail – While there are not many details yet, Vail assures visitors it is planning on fireworks and other family-friendly activities for the 4th of July. It has, however, already canceled the the traditional parade.

Windsor – The Town of Windsor is canceling its 4th of July concert but not the celebration and fireworks display. Boardwalk Park will be the place to be with a dog-friendly race, snack food vendors and fireworks.