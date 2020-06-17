Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and woman in El Paso County are facing first degree murder charges for the death of their 11-year-old son. The coroner report shows Zachary Sabin died as a result of forced water intoxication. The sheriff’s office arrested Ryan and Tara Sabin Tuesday night, after months of investigation.
Zachary Sabin died on Mar. 11. The coroner’s report says Sabin was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without food. He reportedly began vomiting and was found dead in his bed with oral foam.
The coroner report states that he also suffered blunt force trauma.
Ryan and Tara Sabin are scheduled to be in court for a video advisement at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.