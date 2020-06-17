Comments
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More help is on the way to the East Canyon Fire in Montezuma County. Aurora Fire and Colorado Springs Fire are both sending brush truck crews to the fire lines near Mancos.
A Type 2 team has taken over the wildfire which has burned more than 2,500 acres.
The containment remains at 5%. Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are in place.
