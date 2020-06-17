Harbour Town 'Places Premium On Short Game,' Says Dottie Pepper On RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links welcomes a major-caliber field for the RBC Heritage, as the PGA Tour enters the second week of the resumed season.

Aaron Rodgers Shops For Cowboy Hat At Greeley Hat WorksGreen Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is showing some serious "hatitude" after a trip to Colorado.

DU Commit Aidan Thompson Dreams Of Being Picked In The NHL DraftColorado native Aidan Thompson is hoping to hear his name called in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Nuggets' Head Coach Michael Malone Discusses Challenges Ahead Of Trip To Disney WorldWhen the NBA season resumes at Disney World in July there will be both mental and physical challenges facing the teams and players.

Former Broncos Cornerback Champ Bailey On Ballot For 2021 College Football Hall Of FameFormer Broncos Cornerback and recent NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey may soon add another Hall of Fame honor to his resume.

NWSL Challenge Cup Opening Match Airs On CBS Saturday, June 27The league's last two champions will square off in the opening match of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup live on CBS Saturday June 27.