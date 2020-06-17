DENVER (CBS4) – More Colorado businesses are reopening including casinos in Black Hawk and Central City. Casinos are welcoming those who have some money burning a hole in their pockets.

If first day crowds are any indication, the casinos were missed.

“I honestly didn’t expect it to be this busy this early in the day. We’re already starting to reach capacity,” said David Farahi, the CEO for Monarch Casino.

Of course like everywhere else there are new rules so everyone can stay safe. At Monarch they have taken precautions.

“Everyone is wearing a mask. Everyone gets a temperature check when they come in the building. We covered the entire casino with an antimicrobial coating called MicroShield 360 for all the high-touch surfaces for an added layer of protections. Every other directly adjacent slot machine is turned off so that people aren’t right next each other,” said Farahi.

Barbara Mckain and Beverly Beam have been waiting to come celebrate their birthdays. Wednesday they are making up for lost time.

“We usually come up about once a month,” said Beam.

They say they felt safe gaming and encourage people to come enjoy safely they way they did.

“We figure it’s up to us to follow all the rules. Wear a mask. We’ve got our little bottle of hand sanitizer,” Beam said.

Farahi says if you do come, you are really helping the state because the tax revenue gaming generates goes a long way.

“Those special gaming taxes go to fund the city, the county, and then a slew of other beneficiaries,” he said. “A lot of people in the state benefit from our industry reopening.”

Barbara and Beverly plan to help the state out a lot.

“We’re still spending. Breaking even.”