AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora has been named among the top 10 pediatric facilities in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The top 50 medical centers are ranked in 10 specialties, including pediatric cancer, pediatric cardiology and heart surgery and pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery.
The media company ranked Children’s as No. 6 in their list of the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for 2020, noting it was highly ranked in many specialties. It was ranked No. 1 in pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 4 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, No. 5 in pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery, No. 6 in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, and No. 9 in pediatric cancer.
Researchers noted “the hospital addresses five priority areas for young patients: mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, prematurity, nutrition and physical activity, and asthma and respiratory care.”
The rankings are based on clinical data and an annual survey from nearly 200 medical centers that looks at survival rates, patient safety measures, adequacy of nurse staffing, infection prevention, available resources and compliance with best practices.
