Greeley Hat Works creates customized hats and is currently appointment-only, as a safety precaution during Colorado’s “Safer at Home” phase.
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is showing some serious “hatitude” after a trip to Colorado. Rodgers stopped by Greeley Hat Works this week — and posed for a photo.
“The #HATitude® is strong with this one,” Greeley Hat Works wrote on Facebook.
