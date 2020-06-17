CBSN DenverWatch Now
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is showing some serious “hatitude” after a trip to Colorado. Rodgers stopped by Greeley Hat Works this week — and posed for a photo.

The #HATitude® is strong with this one,” Greeley Hat Works wrote on Facebook.

Greeley Hat Works creates customized hats and is currently appointment-only, as a safety precaution during Colorado’s “Safer at Home” phase.

