SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Lindsey Ward of Breckenridge was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the crash that killed Benjamin Mitton, 41, and Nichole Gough, 43, last August. Prosecutors say Wards’ blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit.
Video surveillance at the Breckenridge Golf Course showed Ward consuming mixed drinks that afternoon — including liquor shots and a beer — up to an hour before driving. After leaving the golf course, Ward drove to Breckenridge Market & Liquor where she bought more beer and tequila to take home.
Ward was driving southbound on Highway 9, toward the Town of Blue River, when she went off the road. She over-corrected and crossed a center dividing line — and crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Ward was taken into custody by Colorado State Patrol where blood draws enabled experts to estimate her blood alcohol level at .290 g/100mL at 5:14 pm, the time of the crash.
Ward pleaded guilty two counts of vehicular homicide-DUI (a class 3 felony).