Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A wallaby managed to escape the Zoology Foundation of Larkspur and has been spotted in Aurora. The foundation says Surprise, a male wallaby, escaped earlier this month.
They say some people saw a wallaby near Piccadilly Street and Quincy Avenue on Tuesday. Staff drove to that area, but didn’t find him.
“If you see him, please do not approach as he is very skittish. Please call our main line at 303-951-8813 and our team will get to your location,” the foundation says. They add he can actually die of fright.
Officials tell CBS4 he’s about 4 feet tall and weighs about 20 lbs. He can jump about 10 feet high, loves bushes and tall grass.