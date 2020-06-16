BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – It was the night of May 28th when the riots reached a crescendo in Minneapolis. This was the third precinct police station where a CNN reporter described the scene.
A Facebook post showed a man igniting and throwing a Molotov cocktail. Surveillance cameras from the police station recorded what appears to be the same man lighting other incendiary devices.
Pictures in arrest warrant affidavit allegedly show Dylan Robinson setting fire to Minneapolis precinct police station. Arrested in Breckenridge Colorado through GPS tracking. pic.twitter.com/wPvbLilnIh
— Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) June 16, 2020
In some pictures he is seen with another man in a hoodie. According to the arrest document a woman contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms and identified Dylan Robinson of Brainerd Minnesota as the man in the white shirt with black stripes.
He had supposedly told people he wanted to move to Denver.
His cell phone was tracked to Breckenridge. There he was arrested Sunday in the parking lot of a recreation center. Breckenridge police assisted the federal agents. An examination of Robinson’s phone revealed he had not only been at the Minneapolis police precinct on the night of the fire, but posted selfie pictures to Snapchat.
During a court appearance on Tuesday, Robinson was asked if he understood the charges against him. He replied, “Yes, but…”
Federal Magistrate Reid Neureiter cut him off at that point and advised him to talk with his attorney. He is scheduled to be in court for a detention hearing on Friday.
WCCO reports the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms is offering a $70,000 reward for more information on other suspects involved in the arson.