DENVER (CBS4) – A bill to allow restaurants to continue to sell takeout and delivery alcohol is on its way to the desk of Gov. Jared Polis.The bill would businesses with on-premise liquor licenses to continue those sales through July 1, 2021. An executive order allowed the sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elliot Strathman owns Sputino in the Highlands neighborhood.It serves up Italian dining in an intimate setting. When COVID-19 forced the stay-at-home orders, Strathman’s world changed.

“Just for like about anyone on this planet, it’s turned the world upside down,” he said.

The restaurant turned to takeout and delivery until Strathman feels it is safe to reopen. That’s all about protecting his staff.

“They’re our people. You know, they are family here.”

He said those takeout cocktails made keeping the doors open possible.

“It’s honestly been a lifeline for us, especially being so ambitious and trying to keep a full staff and full benefits.

The Colorado Restaurant Association says one in five restaurants are making significant revenue from the to-go liquor sales.

Strathman says having the ability to keep selling for another year is a relief.

“We need everything we can possibly get, as far as resources go to continue to scrape by.”