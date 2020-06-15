BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4) — On Wednesday, the Mardi Gras, Golden Gates and Golden Gulch casinos will begin their phased reopening. All three will open with health and safety precautions, as well as limited hours of operation, capacity, dining options and gaming options.

Mardi Gras and Golden Gates casinos will be open 8 a.m to 2 a.m. daily, and Golden Gulch will be open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

During the initial phase of reopening the casino floor will be limited to 175 people per floor and every other slot machine will be available for play.

For dining, Bourbon Street Café will be seating guests with limited capacity and Full House Café and Creekside Deli will be open and available for to-go food options.

There will be one main entrance for Mardi Gras and Golden Gates at the Main St. entrance, entrance to both properties will be available through the parking garage at the Players Club. All guests and employees will be subject to a health screening at the main entrances using handheld thermometers to ensure temperature is not greater than 99.5 prior to entering the building. All employees and guests will be required to wear a face covering while inside any of the properties.

For the most up to date information please visit www.goldenmardigras.com/reopening.