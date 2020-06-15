Comments
(CBS4) – This season, Five Eggs is helping Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland stay nourished through the baseball season by providing meals for him and his girlfriend. Typically, Freeland will order a week’s worth of meals and Five Eggs will prepare them and deliver right to Kyle’s door. But just this once, Freeland took to the kitchen to prepare one of the meals he has ordered.
And he didn’t do it alone. Freeland was joined by Special Olympian Cody Field, a three-time medalist, who also lives and trains in Colorado.