FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Leaders at Fort Carson are mourning two soldiers who drowned in separate incidents at Lake Pueblo State Park on Friday afternoon. Pfc. Michael Carter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Spc. Zion T. Thompkins from Chesapeake, Virginia were both 21 years old.
Pfc. Carter was an Aviation Operations Specialist and had been awarded a National Defense Service Medal.
Spc. Thompkins was a Human Resources Specialist and had been awarded a National Defense Service Medal, a Korea Defense Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.
“It is with deep sadness that I must report that we lost one of our Ivy Eagle Soldiers, Pvt. 1st Class Michael Carter,” said Col. Scott Myers the commander of 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div. “We offer our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends, and know that we too feel his loss deeply.”
“The 627th Hospital Center is deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Zion Thompkins, he was professional, possessed a hard work ethic, and was dedicated to serving others. He was loved and respected by his leadership and fellow soldiers, we will miss him,” said Col. Hope Williamson-Younce the commander of 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bde, Fort Carson, Colorado. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”
Officials said both units are actively engaged in providing support services for loved ones.
