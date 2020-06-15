DENVER (CBS4) – A heat wave that started last Friday will continue through Wednesday this week. Highs will reach back into the lower and middle 90s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and even hotter weather on Tuesday could break records.

The normal high temperature in Denver for the middle of June 82 degrees. So temperatures are running more than 10 degrees above normal. Denver officially reached 93 degrees on Sunday and should do the same Monday afternoon.

But while these numbers are hot, they have stayed away from record territory so far (the record on Monday is 97 degrees). Tuesday’s record is a different. The record for June 16 is only 95 last set in 2017 which is low for June. The forecast for Tuesday is also 95 degrees so at least a tied record is expected.

The hottest weather in the state on Monday and Tuesday will be in the southeast corner where triple-digit heat is expected around La Junta and Lamar.

Meanwhile, the East Canyon and Loading Pen wildfires continues to burn in far southwest Colorado near Cortez and smoke from those fires will be transported northeast through the day. The smoke will contribute to hazy conditions in the Denver metro area and it may be possible to smell smoke at times. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for about half the state on Monday because of the fire concerns.

A change in the weather pattern will arrive late Wednesday when a cold front arrives. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler on Thursday compared to Tuesday. The front will also bring back the chance for daily afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms for late in the week and continuing through Father’s Day weekend.

