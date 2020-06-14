COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A bear lying on a couch, rubbing his neck on the armrest, and obviously content with his comfy surroundings. The playful image would be a positively cute — if the consequences were not so lethal.

Today, CPW wildlife officers euthanized a bear that entered a #ColoradoSprings home. Learn how to bearproof your home to avoid human-bear interactions. #BearAware

It’s the video of a 150-pound male black bear making himself at home in a human’s home Sunday morning in northwest Colorado Springs.

And in this case, it’s the animal’s final moments.

Shortly after shooting this video, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers euthanized the bear.

Those blue tags in his ears? Those aren’t for decoration. They mean he has history of being too comfortable around people.

This particular bruin had been previously removed from a residential area and returned to the wild once before, according to CPW. By following his nose, he navigated his way back among homesteads on Spirerock Path Road.

Officials found a birdfeeder near the home and cat food near a screen door. The bear ripped through the screen door as the homeowner was cooking bacon.

The homeowner escaped through the home’s front door. She was unharmed.

The fact the bear practically mugged for the camera while aware of CPW’s officers’ presence sealed his fate.

“It’s always a hard day when we have to euthanize a bear,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English. “Our mission is to protect wildlife. When bears become habituated to people, they can become a threat to public safety. This is why it is so important that our community works together to keep wildlife wild.”