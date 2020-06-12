Comments
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters are working to get the Squirrel Rock Fire under control. The fire put out large plumes of smoke on the Grand Mesa in Delta County.
The fire was 50% contained as of Friday morning. The fire is burning north of Cedar Edge and has charred at least 40 acres.
