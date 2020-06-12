ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain Park has reopened, after closing on Monday evening due to a June snowstorm. Snowplow operators experienced visibility of less than 100 feet due to blowing snow on sections of the road above treeline on Tuesday, park officials said. The storm left 6-8 feet of drifted snow between the Alpine Visitor Center and Lava Cliffs.
On Friday, officials said both lanes were clear and Trail Ridge Road reopened.
If you are planning a trip to RMNP, remember there is now a time-entry permit system and you will need a reservation. Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability between 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. At this time, reservations are not required prior to 6 a.m. or after 5 p.m. The permit system applies to all areas of the park.
Currently, reservations are available to enter the park through July 31. The next release will be on July 1, for the month of August and any remaining days that have not been booked for July. On August 1, reservations will be available for the month of September and any remaining days that have not been booked for August. On September 1, reservations will be available for the month of October and any remaining days in September that have not been booked.
Reservations to enter the park are available through www.recreation.gov.