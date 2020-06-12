DENVER (CBS4)– Friday, June 19 is Juneteenth. It’s a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States. Every year, Denver hosts one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country in the Five Points neighborhood. But it’s going to look a little different this year. Due to COVID-19, the festival is going virtual on Thursday, June 18.

Norman Harris is the producer of the Juneteenth Virtual Music Festival. He says organizers have spent the past two months compiling videos of musicians, dancers, chefs, speakers, and poets for the event.

“I’m really excited that we’re going to be able to show quite a few more people what Juneteenth is all about as well as educate people about Juneteenth,” says Harris. “We sincerely believe that the United States of America needs to wholeheartedly acknowledge the institution of slavery.”

Juneteenth organizers say they want to see the day recognized as a national holiday. They’ve created a petition they are encouraging Coloradans to sign.

“We want to stand at the forefront of not only helping our country educate itself on the history of slavery, but also helping our country move to a place of healing,” says Harris. “So we stand with all of our brothers and sisters from all walks of life who are out and fighting for change.”

Part of the Juneteenth experience is also checking out local artists and businesses in Five Points. Harris says this year, there will be a virtual marketplace where people can support black-owned businesses.

“It’s important for our community to come and find the folks that they may not find shopping at a regular retail place or in a mall, things that are unique to our community,” says Harris.

The Juneteenth celebrations begin Saturday, June 12 with the annual Juneteenth parade. The march will start at Manual High School and go to the Five Points Neighborhood.

The virtual events start Thursday, June 18 with music, speakers, and more.

LINKS: Juneteenth | Virtual Music Festival | Juneteenth Petition