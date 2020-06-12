Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 75-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles at a Jefferson County park. Terry Joe Thompson faces two counts of sexual assault on a child.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to West Meadows Park on Wednesday. Investigators said adults stopped the suspect from leaving the area until deputies arrived.
Thompson was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility. Anyone with information about the incident or Thompson is asked to call the Jefferson County tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).