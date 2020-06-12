DENVER (CBS4) – After a four day break from high temperatures in the 90s, they return for Denver and the Front Range on Friday. There is also a very slight chance for late day thunderstorms on Friday followed by a somewhat better chance on Saturday.

It will be even warmer elsewhere Colorado on Friday with highs in the mid 90s around Lama and Grand Junction. Most mountain areas will top out in the 70s but some mountain towns could reach the lower 80s.

Speaking of the high country, there is a 20% chance for a late day thunderstorm in the mountains on Friday. After 3 p.m. it’s possible a gusty storm could make it’s way east across the metro area south of I-70. If any storm manage to develop, they will produce more wind and lightning than rain.

It’s a different story for Saturday when moisture will be more plentiful in Colorado. The extra moisture will produce widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains during the afternoon. Because there will be far more mountain storms compared to Friday, there is a better chance for storms reaching the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas mainly after 3 p.m. Saturday. And unlike Friday, any storms on Saturday will be capable of producing measurable rain.

Extra cloud cover and the chance for storms on Saturday also means temperatures will not be quite as warm. Highs in the metro area will still reach the upper 80s which is above normal for the second week in June.

We return to sunny and dry weather on Sunday with highs staying near 90 degrees. Not much will change early next week but it should be even hotter.