ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– An Aspen-based nonprofit is helping deliver personal protective equipment to Native American communities in the Southwest. EcoFlight recently delivered a quarter of a million pieces of PPE to The Navajo Nation, Zuni, and Ute Mountain tribe in Colorado.
“This PPE is going straight into the community. Essential workers, the vulnerable, elderly, people whose families have COVID,” said EcoFlight’s Jane Pargiter.
It took 10 small planes to make the delivery and it included masks, goggles, and disinfectant. Jane says the equipment is much needed in these communities.
“There are a lot of houses without electricity or running water. And multi-generational families live in these homes, so if one person gets infected they really need to be able to try and protect the rest of the family,” Pargiter told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
EcoFlight plans to make more deliveries in the future.
“I’m very hopeful this will make a difference,” said Pargiter.