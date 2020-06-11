(CBS4) — Country music legend Garth Brooks is presenting an all-new, one-night-only concert event on June 27 — exclusively at drive-in movie theaters. Officials with Encore Live say it’s not too late to request the show to play in your town!
“Find your nearest Drive-In Theater… and reach out to them directly to request they show Encore Live Presents Garth Brooks – A Drive-In Concert Experience in your market. There’s still time!” the concert promoter urged.
We’ve reached out to the following drive-in theaters and are waiting to hear if they will show the concert:
- Star Drive-In, 2830 Highway 160 West, Monte Vista, CO, 81144 – (719) 852-2613
- Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 South Overland Trail, Fort Collins, CO, 80526 – (970) 221-1244
- TruVu Delta Drive-In, 1001 Highway 92, Delta, CO, 81416
- Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in Theater, 801 Ed6, Minturn, CO, 81645 – (646) 515-5232
- Comanche Drive-in, 27784 Co Rd 339, Buena Vista, CO, 81211 – (719) 395-2766
- Star Drive-in, 600 East Miami Street, Montrose, CO, 81401 – (970) 249-6170
Officials at Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in Theater said, “We are keeping an eye on how Encore is working with other drive-ins and are definitely interested in their content.” However, the drive-in only holds 40 vehicles and they speculated the concert promoter might be looking for larger venues.
Concert promoters say the concert will be shown at over 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Tickets go on sale June 19 at 10 a.m. MT. It’s $100 per car or truck (that includes as many people as there are legal seat belts). Click here to buy tickets.
“With CDC-approved safety measures and a family friendly environment, you don’t want to miss the largest ever one-night show to air at outdoor theaters!” officials stated. (To learn about show attendance guidelines and rules – please visit your local drive-in’s website.)