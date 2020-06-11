(CBS4) — A man accused of torture, conspiracy, and other crimes in the African country of the Gambia has been arrested here in Colorado. A federal grand jury returned a 14-page indictment against Michael Sang Correa, who has been living in the Denver area since 2016.

The indictment alleges that in 2006, Correa, a former member of a Gambian armed unit known as the Junglers, conspired with others to commit torture against individuals suspected of plotting a failed coup attempt against then-President Yahya Jammeh and that he inflicted torture on six victims.

The torture allegedly included beatings, extinguishing cigarettes on people, pouring molten plastic on them, and putting plastic bags over their heads. Some of the victims were reportedly U.S. citizens.

The Junglers were comprised of individuals who had been selected from the ranks of the Gambia Armed Forces but operated outside the regular GAF chain of command. The Junglers received orders from then-President Yahya Jammeh and answered to him.

“Michael Correa allegedly committed heinous acts of violence against victim after victim in a brutal effort to coerce confessions from suspected coup plotters in The Gambia,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “These charges underscore that the United States will not be a safe haven for perpetrators of torture and that human rights violators will be held accountable and brought to justice.”

“As federal prosecutors, our mission is to seek out injustice and to hold accountable those who perpetuate it, regardless of where it occurs,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn. “With this arrest, we are not only holding accountable a man who has allegedly committed horrific acts of torture against his own people, but demonstrating to the People of The Gambia, and indeed the entire world, that the United States stands for the rule of law and against those who abuse human rights.”

Correa, 41, faces one count of conspiracy to commit torture and six counts of inflicting torture on specific individuals.

Sang made his initial appearance today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge where he was advised of his rights and the charges pending against him.

You can read the full indictment here.